Santa to arrive in Mohill this Saturday

All roads lead to the great town of Mohill this Saturday, December 14 at 5pm where Santa will arrive in the usual motor cavalcade led by a Garda escort.

Santa will arrive at Clarke’s Hotel ballroom where you can get a photo with the main man himself and Santa will give the kids a nice little present.

Mohill Events and Festival group would like to thank all the volunteers who helped erect the festive lights over the last few weeks to make the town look so spectacular.