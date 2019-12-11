Christmas in Carrick-on-Shannon continues with exciting line-up

Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber would like to thank all of you who turned out in such big numbers and made our Christmas in Carrick events last weekend such a success.

Thanks too to all the businesses in and around the town who contributed – none of our events would have been possible without your support.

With so many in town, retailers reported an encouraging weekend of trade. Your town appreciates your business, and your choices do make a difference, so we thank you for shopping local and encourage you to continue doing so when possible this Christmas.

The Christmas in Carrick events continue through this week.

On Thursday, Dec 12, the Gaelscoil Liatroma School Choir will be carol singing in the Market Yard from 11am and getting shoppers at the Farmer’s Market into the Christmas spirit.

On Friday, Dec 13, Ging’s Bar will host the annual Christmas Lights Table Quiz. The quiz starts at 9pm sharp (teams of 4, entry €10 per person). This is always a fun night with lots of great prizes, so please bring a team this Friday and support this important fundraiser for our town’s Christmas lights.

If you didn’t get the chance to meet Santa last weekend, don’t worry - he’s back in his hut at the Market Yard this Saturday 14 from 3-6pm. Visits are €10 per child and include a gift for each child. The word on the street from last weekend is that the gifts are excellent!

And while the little folk enjoy their visit to Santa, there is loads for the bigger folk to enjoy with a host of Christmas market stalls returning to The Market Yard this weekend, Saturday 2-6pm and Sunday 2-5pm, selling tasty treats and lots of great gift ideas.

Also on this Saturday 14, North West Simon (in association with Christmas in Carrick) will be running a Christmas Jumper Treasure Hunt.

Join the hunt with your family and help to raise funds for a great cause. Registration is at the Tourism Office on the Quays at 3pm, with entry of €10 for families of 4.

Every child will receive a selection box and there will be lots of other goodies on the day. All proceeds go to the North West Simon Community.