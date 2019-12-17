NoWDOC opening hours over Christmas and New Year

The following are the Christmas and New Year's opening hours for NoWDOC

- Christmas Eve, 24th December 18:00hrs through to 08:00hrs on Friday 27th December

- Friday 27th December 18:00hrs through to 08:00hrs on Monday, 30th December

- Monday 30th December 18:00hrs through to 08:00hrs on Tuesday 31st December

- New Year's Eve, 31st December 18:00hrs through to 08:00hrs on Thursday 2nd January

NoWDOC opening hours in each of our centres will operate as normal outside of the holiday periods as set out above.