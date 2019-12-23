Watch | Seamus O'Rourke's Christmas video is sure to get you in the festive spirit

Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke recently uploaded a Christmas greeting, with a difference! He recalls helping Santa with his sleigh on Christmas eve, many years ago, with the help of some magic dust!

In his festive greeting Seamus recalls a Christmas time of long ago, when Santa ended up in Carrigallen.

Seamus recalls coming across Santa's sleigh and Rudolph and then finding Santa, slightly under the weather!

"I'm old sonny and I'm tired and I look at that tv and I'm not inspired. There's a lot of naughtiness going on in the world, a lot of people don't know the difference between good and bad. Pretty soon I'm going to be unemployed," a gloomy Santa told Seamus.

However, Seamus managed to put a smile back on Santa's face and helped ensure the big man was able to carry on delivering presents to children around the world.