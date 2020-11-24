Don't miss your Christmas post deadline!

For the year that's in it, it's more important than ever to stay in touch and let those we love know we are thinking of them. With that in mind here are An Post's lastest posting dates to ensure delivery before Christmas.

International mail delivery times are estimates and subject to local postal operator delays.

Customers should note that there will be no mail collection on December 24th. There will be no mail delivery or collection on December 28.

* International Courier Service is only available at selected Post Offices.

+Last Dates of Posting for 2020 may be impacted by on-going Covid-19 related events, including for international mail deliveries. Although no changes are foreseen at this time, An Post will endeavor to notify customers of changes as far in advance as is reasonably possible if events change.