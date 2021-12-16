Search

16 Dec 2021

Don't miss this year's festive posting deadlines!

An Post enters crucial stage of Christmas countdown

Christmas posting dates 2016

Don't miss the Christmas post deadline!

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

An Post has issued a timely seasonal reminder of a number of key Christmas posting dates and a call out to customers nationwide to get those Christmas cards and parcels to the post.

An Post’s national network handles around 2m mails items each day with that figure tripling each year as the Christmas holiday approaches.

An Post flagged a number of crucial latest dates of posting including this coming Saturday (December 18th) for letters to the Rest of Europe, Monday (December 20th) for cards and parcels to the UK and Thursday (December 23rd) for cards and parcels to Irish addresses. More information and other countries can be found at www.anpost.com/Post-Parcels/Christmas/christmas-postal-dates .

There will be a full national mail collection and delivery service on Saturday, December 18th and Post Offices will remain open until 5.30pm on Saturday to facilities posting and Christmas gift buying.

An Post also issued some handy posting advice to greeting and parcel senders to pack mail items correctly and securely, always address mail in capital letters or with a printed label and to always include a sender's name & address on the front top left hand corner of the item.

