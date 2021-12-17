Lough Arrow Christmas swim set to return for December 25!

Some of the participants in previous Lough Arrow Christmas Day swims. Facebook/Lough Arrow Swim
The Lough Arrow Christmas Day Swim in aid of the North West Hospice is back this year, although organisers say that it will be run a little differently in 2021.
To keep in line with current government Covid-19 guidelines and to help keep participants safe all donations will be collected online at a new dedicated JustGiving page: here.
Swimmers can meet at 1pm on Christmas Day at Flynn's Pier - the perfect way to make way for that big festive dinner!
The North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion for those living with life-limiting illness in our Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan. To maintain their current level of service, they must raise over €1 million every year from fundraising events, voluntary contributions, donations and bequests. This is a huge challenge, which can only be met through the generosity and goodwill of individuals and groups in our community.
