Enhanced cleaning regime for public transport should be implemented

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport, Tourism, and Sport Marc Mac Sharry TD has written to the National Transport Authority of Ireland (NTA) seeking an enhanced cleaning regime on public transport services in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Anyone who takes public transport at peak commuting times will tell you how oversubscribed it is. People have been advised to maintain social distancing protocols to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus. This is effectively impossible on public transport at peak times.

“Commuters need to know their modes of public transport are cleaned to a higher standard. 290 million passenger journeys were provided by NTA public transport options last year which includes Dublin Bus, Irish Rail, Go-Ahead, Luas, and Bus Éireann. The vast number of people using public transport during this outbreak cannot be ignored.

“Transport for London, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York, and other major public transport providers have implemented stringent new cleaning regimes. We need to see the same here.

“I am calling on the NTA to detail what enhanced cleaning regimes have been implemented and am seeking an increase in their efforts during this time. It is a matter of public health and safety that buses and rail carriages are thoroughly cleaned on a daily basis,” concluded Deputy MacSharry.