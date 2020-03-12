Capped attendances and seat separation policies now in place at Carrick Cineplex

Carrick Cineplex, Carrick-on-Shannon has issued a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie noting it "is following government advice for public gatherings and as of today have capped audience capacity to fall within the 100 persons guidelines and are implementing seat separation policies to allow for safe social distancing".

"We have hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available at various locations in the building for customers and have increased stringent sanitization and cleaning measures," noted the statement.

"The health and safety of our customer and staff is a priority and we ask for people not to visit should they feel unwell or have had any contact with those that are unwell or having visited effected areas. Customers are encouraged to pay using contactless card as much as possible and to practice safe personal hygiene practices.

"It is an immensely tough time for all businesses with this virus particularly for those of us in the locality who are having to once again endure extraordinary disruption to business after the recent floods.

"For those who are able to safely attend there is a great selection of movies showing at Carrick Cineplex for all ages with new releases this weekend. We appreciate the custom and continued support of a small business in these challenging times."