Asthma Society’s advice on COVID-19 to the 2,448 people with asthma in Leitrim

The Asthma Society of Ireland is advising people with asthma to be extra vigilant in their asthma management and follow the advice set out by the HSE, amidst growing coronavirus concerns.

Sarah O’Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society, said: “We have been inundated with calls from individuals with asthma and COPD who are extremely worried about how coronavirus will affect them if they get it and what additional precautions they can take to minimise their chances of contracting the virus. Unfortunately, international data indicates if people with asthma and other respiratory conditions contract coronavirus, the health impact can be more severe; they are more likely to experience complications and to need hospital treatment.

"We are extending the hours of our COPD and Asthma Adviceline to meet increased demand – this free service is available on 1800 44 54 64 – and we will do everything we can to continue to inform, support, advise and reassure people with asthma or COPD and their families on our website, social media channels and through our other services.

"Our website – www.asthma.ie – includes the most up-to-date information available to us on how best to manage respiratory conditions and coronavirus and this will be updated regularly. In the absence of more detailed advice specific to people with long-term respiratory illnesses, the Asthma Society has developed a Frequently Asked Questions section on coronavirus for asthma and COPD patients in particular. This can be found on our website."

At the moment, the most important thing that people with asthma or COPD can do is to ensure that their underlying condition is well managed, which is detailed below and on our website. The HSE has advised people from vulnerable groups, which includes people with a long-term respiratory illness, to ‘self-separate’. The Asthma Society is strongly recommending that patients, their carers and close family and friends closely follow the HSE’s advice on how to avoid spreading the virus.

Top Tips for Managing your Asthma:

- Take your preventer inhaler as prescribed. This will decrease your risk suffering an asthma attack and reduce your asthma symptoms. Check out the Asthma Society’s information on preventer inhalers here and our recent SafetyCare campaign here

- Have an up-to-date Asthma Action Plan which will help you recognise when your asthma is deteriorating – download one here

- Have an up-to-date Communications Card which will help you manage your COPD – download one here

- Always carry your reliever inhaler (usually blue) with you in case of an asthma emergency – reliever inhaler over-reliance

- Know the 5 Step Rule – which will help you manage an asthma attack if one occurs – download our Asthma Attack Card here

- Know your asthma triggers in order to avoid them where possible – check out our information on asthma triggers here

- Ensure you are practicing proper inhaler technique – check our Inhaler Technique page for demonstrations of all the inhalers on the Irish market here

- If your inhaler requires a spacer, we recommend you use one to ensure best medication delivery – check out our information on spacer usage here

- Do not smoke and avoid areas where smoke is present if possible

- If you feel like your symptoms are deteriorating, or if you are experiencing a “new” fever or “new” cough - call your GP as soon as possible and they will support and advise you

- Get your prescription filled to ensure you have enough medication for one month – the Department of Health and Irish Pharmacy Union have assured us that there is no need to stock up beyond that

The Asthma Society can email any of the above resources to patients if they email a request to nurse@asthma.ie.