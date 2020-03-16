North West Simon Community have announced the temporary closure of their offices in Sligo and Letterkenny

North West Simon Community have announced the closure of their offices in Sligo and Letterkenny in line with Government advice on COVID-19.

In a statement issued to www.leitrimobserver.ie, North West Simon Community said: "The offices will remain closed until the Government advises otherwise. In the meantime, North West Simon Community's staff will continue to do their utmost to prevent and resolve homelessness in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. Anyone in need of assistance, or who knows somebody else in need of support, may complete a Referral Form through our website www.northwestsimon.ie. Our staff will seek to process any referral in the normal manner and as quickly as possible considering the present circumstances.

The Simon Shop at 4 JFK Parade, Sligo will remain open with appropriate hygiene measures being implemented to ensure the safety of customers and staff, unless or until advised to the contrary by the authorities.

North West Simon Community would like to thank our supporters and valued volunteers on whom we rely so heavily to carry out our work and ask for their continuing support in the weeks and months ahead.

All community-based fundraising events have been cancelled until further notice but anybody who wishes to support our work may do so by donating online at www.northwestsimon.ie/donate.

If you wish to contact North West Simon Community by telephone while the offices are closed please Dial 085 8703576 to speak with the General Manager, Noel Daly.