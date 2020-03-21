Dromod Boxty donate food to local Meals on Wheels service

Dromod Boxty this week donated a huge supply of boxty, panckaes, potatoe cakes to the Drumsna CRC Meals on Wheels Serivce.

According to Drumsna CRC "Áine and her team truly understand the many, many people we reach each day. People who are marginalised, at risk of food poverty and people that are more isolated than ever before. It's a gesture like this, that encourages us to keep going and to keep serving our Community. Hats off to you Áine, You're a Class Act!"

The Meals on Wheels service offered by Drumsna CRC is committed to fostering independence and quality of life by providing affordable and nutritionally balanced meals 5 days per week. Drumsna Meals on Wheels service provides 3,500 hot and nutritious meals per year, to people in our community who are unable to prepare meals for themselves including: elderly, people with physical disabilities and cognitive impairments, individuals suffering from illnesses and recovering from surgeries, and those who need special dietary planning and assistance.

Drumsna Community Resource Centre has a state of the art kitchen and catering facilities. All meals are delivered to the doorsteps by a team of friendly and dedicated volunteers and costs €6 per day for Dinner and Dessert.

This service is open to the public and all enquires can be made through the centre Manager on (071) 9625782.

