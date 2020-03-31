Children are at greater risk of drowning during Covid-19 restrictions

Over half a million primary school children are under the COVID19 restrictions which confines them to a diameter of 2 Kilometres from their home.

Ireland by its geographical nature has many streams, rivers, canals, ponds, slurry and rainwater collection tanks, bog holes, wells, lakes and the seashore within this distance.

Water Safety Ireland said "From our research 6 out of 10 drownings occur at inland water sites and 8 out of 10 drownings occur close to the victims home. It is essential that parents maintain constant, responsible and uninterrupted supervision on their children to ensure they don’t gain access to these real hazards.

While children are at home take advantage of the opportunity to teach them how to stay safe near water by using the free resources available at https://www.teachpaws.ie/

In an emergency, call 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.





