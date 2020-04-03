Age Action launch new Call Safe Programme and Covid-19 Hardship Fund

Age Action has temporarily suspended the Getting Started Programme which runs in The Hive, Leitrim’s Technology Enterprise Centre but a reconfiguration of services has enabled Age Action to initiate a new Call Safe Programme.

The aim of the Call Safe Programme is to contact all members, clients and stakeholders through the Getting Started, U3A and Glór networks to inform and connect older people during the Covid-19 emergency. The phone number, which operates 9am - 5pm, Monday to Friday is 0818 911109.

Covid-19 Hardship Fund launched

Age Action has also launched a Covid-19 Hardship Fund in conjunction with the Irish Red Cross to respond to the immediate needs of older people in vulnerable situations across Ireland experiencing additional hardship as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Some older people in vulnerable situations and at the highest risk of the corona virus will need additional supports over the coming weeks, particularly as they are now required to cocoon to protect themselves and others. This scheme is designed to provide practical relief to assist in alleviating the hardships they experience due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One off grant applications of up to €500 may be submitted.

How Do I Apply?: The COVID-19 Hardship Fund Application Form is available on the website www.ageaction.ie or contact our offices to request a form:

Email: hardship2020@redcross. ie

Phone: Irish Red Cross at 01 6424600 or Age Action at 01 475 6989