HSE advice on how to register births, deaths and marriages during the Covid-19 pandemic

In the interest of everyone’s safety during the COVID 19 pandemic, the HSE will continue to assist you in registering births, deaths and marriages by e-mail, post and phone. (Please log onto www.civilregistrationservice. ie for a full list of contact details). Local contact phone numbers are as follows:



Sligo: 071 91 55115

Leitrim: 071 96 50349

Donegal: 074 91 23771 (Letterkenny), 074 91 91729 (Stranorlar), 074 93 62196 (Buncrana)

Cavan: 049 437 3272

Monaghan: 047 30444/30443

PLEASE DO NOT ATTEND THE CIVIL REGISTRATION SERVICE OFFICES IN PERSON TO REGISTER A BIRTH, DEATH OR MARRIAGE DURING THE PANDEMIC

For the duration of the pandemic you can apply to register a birth, death or marriage or purchase a certificate of birth, death or marriage from the safety of your home by e-mail or by post. Currently there is no requirement or facility for you to attend the Civil Registration Service offices in person.We thank you for understanding the importance of keeping our distance at this time and assure you that whilst we can’t deal with you in person, we are here to assist you by e-mail phone and post (during normal office hours).

To Register a Birth

Please download the birth registration application form (available on www.civilregistrationservice.ie), complete and sign the application form and e-mail or post it to your local registration office along with a copy of your photo identification and a contact phone number. If you cannot access this form online, please contact your local Civil Registration Service office by phone or e-mail and a form can be sent to you by post.

To Register a death

Death notification forms will be issued to the next of kin by the GP or Hospital, depending on where your loved one died. Please complete and sign part 2 of the Death Notification form in block capitals (Part 2 is on the reverse side to where the Doctor completed the information on the Death Notification form). Please do not make any changes to the information completed by the Doctor. Please e-mail or post the completed and signed Death Notification Form along with a copy of your photo identification and your contact number to your local registration office.

Marriage Notifications

All marriage notification appointments are suspended. Postal notifications can be received to satisfy legal requirements.

Civil Marriages

Other than for “risk of death” for example where one of the parties is terminally ill, all scheduled civil marriages are postponed until further notice, in line with Government guidance. No future dates will be offered to parties until further notice.

Marriage Certificates

Certificates will continue to be issued via the online portal www.certficates.ie and via post/email or telephone enquiries to local registration offices.



For the most up to date information on Covid-19 please visit www.hse.ie