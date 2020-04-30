Number with Covid-19 in Critical Care Units continues to fall as patients recover

The number of patients confirmed as having Covid-19 in Critical Care Units in Ireland continues to fall.

From a peak of 160 cases in early April, the number has dropped to 103 today according to the latest data from the HSE's COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

Levels are now back down to where they were in late March.

Patients are recovering in the Critical Care Units as there have been no reported deaths of patients with Covid-19 in Critical Care Units in the past five days.

The COVID-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals shows that of 539 Critical Care Beds in the country, 286 are currently occupied.

It also shows that 112 beds are currently closed.