UPDATE: There have been no new Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

There have been no new Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours according to the latest figures released this evening, Monday, May 25.

The figures noted that not only were there no deaths, a further two deaths have been de-notified bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland from the virus to 1606.

There have been a further 59 cases of the virus confirmed in Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 24,698.