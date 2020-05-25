UPDATE: There have been no new Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
There have been no new Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours according to the latest figures released this evening, Monday, May 25.
The figures noted that not only were there no deaths, a further two deaths have been de-notified bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland from the virus to 1606.
There have been a further 59 cases of the virus confirmed in Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 24,698.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on