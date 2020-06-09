Coronavirus
9 deaths announced today and 9 new cases
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 9 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,691 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 8 June the HPSC has been notified of 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 25,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
There is currently a total of 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 35 cases are currently in ICU.
