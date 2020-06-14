Coronavirus national daily update shows one more person has died

One more person with Covid-19 has died according to the latest data notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) in Ireland.



There have now been a total 1,706 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland according to figures published by the Department of Health on Sunday, June 14.



A statement issued on behalf of the National Public Health Emergency Team said that as of midnight Saturday, June 13 the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There are now a total of 25,303 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.



The Department said the HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.



Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 12 June (25,295 cases), reveals:



· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 416 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,210 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,432 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%