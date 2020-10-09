Irish Covid-19 cases pass 40,000 mark as big spike confirmed

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Ireland since the pandemic began has surpassed 40,000.

Health authorities were notified of 506 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday evening (Thursday, October 8), bringing the nation's total since February to 40,086.

It was also confirmed that validation of data at the HPSC resulted in the denotification of four confirmed cases. The figure of 40,086 confirmed cases reflects this.