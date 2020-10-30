70% of adults surveyed agree with the Government’s decision to move into a nationwide Level 5 lockdown

iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland on their compliance with the Government’s restrictions, their agreement with the lockdown and their opinions on the closing of restaurants and bars. The nationwide survey ran between 20th October and 27th of October and received over 1,000 responses from adults on a nationally representative basis by Age, Gender and Region.

· 57% of all adults feel they are fully compliant (90%-100% compliant with restrictions) with the Governments restrictions. However, only 11% feel people in their local area are fully compliant.

· The majority (36%) believe people in their local area are mainly compliant (70%-80% compliant with restrictions) with the restrictions.

· 85% of respondents don’t think this will be the last lockdown of this nature. Over half (55%) think there will be more lockdowns in 2021 and 30% think lockdowns will be on and off indefinitely.

· The majority (59%) think cafes and restaurants should be allowed to remain open if they can facilitate social distancing.

· 53% think sport should not be allowed to continue (including GAA).