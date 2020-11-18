Leitrim still with the lowest number of cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,006 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. As of midnight Tuesday 17th November, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 69,058* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases notified today; 174 are men / 203 are women 64% are under 45 years of age The median age is 36 years old As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. Once again there were less than 5 cases in Leitrim giving the county a 14 day incidence rate of 84.3 and a total of 27 cases in the past 14 days. Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland. “It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.” The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
