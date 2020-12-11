UPDATE: 313 new cases of Covid and 3 deaths reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Friday, December 11 been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 11 December, the HPSC has been notified of 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 75,507* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

144 are men / 169 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

70 in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 197 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 75,507 confirmed cases reflects this.