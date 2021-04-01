Fewer than 5 cases reported in Leitrim

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 11 occurred in March and 7 occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 59 - 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, 31st March, the HPSC has been notified of 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 236,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

383 are men / 373 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

372 in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Co Leitrim showed less than 5 new cases with a 5-day moving average of just 2 cases, a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 68.7 (national figure 164.9), and 22 cases in the past 14 days.

As of 8am today, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 29th, 2021, 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

590,688 people have received their first dose

228,988 people have received their second dose