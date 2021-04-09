473 new cases - people with symptoms asked to isolate

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 34 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 4 occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January, and 3 occurred in December or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 33 - 96 years.

There has been a total of 4,769 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday, 8th April, the HPSC has been notified of 473 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 240,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

224 are men / 247 are women

76% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 6th 2021, 961,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

679,844 people have received their first dose

282,043 people have received their second dose

In Leitrim there were no new cases recorded up to midnight on April 8th. There have been just 17 cases in the county in the past fortnight and a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 53.1 (national rate 144.9).

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Anyone exposed to COVID-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious - please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of COVID-19."

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.