The latest Covid figures have been released for Thursday, May 27

The Department of Health has been notified of 436 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 this evening, May 27.

The are 101 people with the virus currently being treated in hospital with 39 of these in intensive care.

Eight further Covid-related deaths were reported up to yesterday, May 26. The cyber attack on the HSE has meant that this is the only information on deaths released since May 14.

As of May 26, 97 cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.