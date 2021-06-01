Covid -19: Still too early for handshakes at funerals

The HSE is asking people is ensure they continue to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions when attending funerals.

A concern is growing about the number of people, some travelling long distances attending funerals. 50 people are allowed at church funerals now with mask wearing and social distancing.

However contact tracing is pointing towards funerals as a spreading ground of the virus.

While it is understandable that people want to express their sympathy and show their support to those bereaved, vigilance must be maintained when it comes to fighting the virus and shaking hands is still out of the question and is one of the ways the virus can spread quickly between groups of people.

