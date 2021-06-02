Further 407 covid cases reported today

The Department of Health have reported a further 407 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health said there are 93 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, with 34 of those patients in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, there were 337 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland. A total of 99 patients were in hospital, 35 of whom were in ICU.

The counties with the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 are Limerick (376 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days), followed by Donegal (201), Offaly (172) and Dublin (155).

That national 14-day incidence rate stands at 122 cases per 100,000 people.

The head of the National Virus Reference Laboratory has said there have now been 115 cases of the Delta (Indian) variant of Covid-19 detected around the country.

Dr Cillian de Gascun said this is up from 97 last Friday.

