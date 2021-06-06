Three million people to be vaccinated by this weekend

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 313 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in hospital for the virus stands at 70, of which 27 are in ICU, down two from yesterday.

The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

It said that people who display any symptoms or suspect they may have been a close contact of a confirmed case should go to a test centre and self-isolate until they get their results.

It added: "If you have been diagnosed... it's really important that you self-isolate for a period of 10 days to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 to other people in your community."

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the mark of three million vaccine doses would be hit over the weekend.

In a video on Twitter, Mr Donnelly said: "It's an amazing achievement, and everybody involved deserves huge thanks, huge praise, and huge recognition.

"We've had a huge response from everyone who is eligible for a vaccine so far.

"For everybody who isn't yet eligible, let me promise you and assure you that we are doing everything we can to make sure that you get an option for a vaccine as soon as possible."

Elsewhere, there have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

There were another 69 confirmed cases of the virus.