Covid cases continue to decrease nationally

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 271 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of people being treated in hospital for the virus stands at 77, of which 27 are in ICU.

The department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

This afternoon, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said over 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the State so far as he urged those aged between 40-69 who have yet to register for a vaccine to do so.

Elsewhere, there have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded by Northern Ireland's Department of Health in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The Taoiseach has said the Government may signal at the end of this month that some workers can return to their offices by the end of August.

Micheál Martin said many more people will be vaccinated by August and this will allow for a vaccine dividend.

