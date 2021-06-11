Leitrim remains at the bottom of the covid table

The Department of Health has been notified of 319 additional cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in ICU is unchanged at 23.

Ireland has seen a small rise in the number of cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.

The number of cases sequenced up to 20 May is 126, an increase of 10 on the previous figure earlier in that month.

Figures released by the HPSC show that in the two weeks up until midnight on Wednesday there were 5,370 confirmed cases of Covid-19 - the average age was 28.

A third of people who tested positive were not showing symptoms and 70% were close contacts of a confirmed case.

As statistics start to return on county covid figures following the cyber attack on the HSE, Leitrim has the second lowest incidence rate of covid cases in the past fornight.

The figures which show the two weeks up to Wednesday, June 9 show Leitrim had just 7 covid cases in 14 days, an incidence level of 19.5 and a moving 5 day average of one.

Sligo has had no covid cases in the past fortnight, HSE Chief Paul Reid also said there are no covid patients in Sligo University Hospital.

Donegal has had 275 cases in 14 days, an incidence rate of 172.7 and a moving 5 day average of 18. Cavan has had 87 cases in the past two weeks, an incidence rate of 114.2 and amoving 5 day average of 5.

Roscommon has reported 48 cases in the past fortnight, while Longford has reported 17.

