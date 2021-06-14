More than 3.1m doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given in Ireland

As pharmacies begin their part in the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme figures available up to Wednesday, June 9, show that 3.1 million doses have now been given nationwide.

2.1 million people in Ireland have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. This is 57% of the adult population.

1 million people have received both doses. This is 26% of the adult population.

There have been 242 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, June 14, 2021 by the Department of Health.

The number of people with the virus in hospital is 67, of whom 23 are in ICU.