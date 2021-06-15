New covid figures released as 58% of adults have received first vaccine

The Department of Health has reported 283 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of people in intensive care units is 23, there are 60 people being treated for the virus in hospitals.

The Department said that daily case numbers may change in future to data review, validation and update.

In Northern Ireland, the Department of Health there said there had been no further coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

115 new cases of the disease have been confirmed, with 15 Covid patients in hospital and none in ICU.

The average 7-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 38.4.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier told the Dáil that close to 58% of adults have had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

He said the vaccine programme had a "high level" of participation and "this is giving a very good level of protection to society".

The HSE was shortening the gap between AstraZeneca doses, he said, adding that it would finish administering the second dose of AstraZeneca three or four weeks earlier than planned.

Also read: Leitrim woman on latest published list of Tax Defaulters