Increase in daily Covid numbers confirmed by Department of Health

THE Department of Health has reported a significant day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

According to provisional figures published this Saturday evening, a total of 443 new cases of the disease were recorded on Friday - up from 380 during the previous 24 hours.

The number of patients in hospital has risen slightly to 43 while the number in ICU remains stable at 13.

