Latest daily Covid figures released for June 29

Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland
351* additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed according to figures released this evening, Tuesday, June 29.
46 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospital, with 16 of those patients in intensive care (ICU).
*this number of cases may change due to future data validation
