The latest Covid figures show there have been 13 cases of Covid in Leitrim in two weeks

Leitrim's Covid-19 update
According to figures for the two week period from June 17 to June 30, there were 13 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Leitrim.
National daily figures released this evening, Friday, July 2, revealed that 512* new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. 216 of these cases are in Dublin, 63 in Donegal, 26 in Meath, 21 in Kildare and 20 in Limerick.
46 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in hospital, with 14 of those patients in intensive care (ICU).
*this number of cases may change due to future data validation
