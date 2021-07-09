The number of Covid cases in Leitrim

Leitrim recorded 12 Covid cases from June 23 to July 6 according to latest figures which also show that the county has a 5 day moving average of just 1.
In terms of the areas with the highest 14-day incidence rate, Donegal (359.9), Sligo (213.6) and Waterford (203.1) are showing high numbers, as per the HSPC.
On the opposite end of the scale, Carlow has the lowest rate of infection (26.3) and they're closely followed by Leitrim (37.4) and Cork (40.5).
Yesterday the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 534 new cases of COVID-19.
58 people are hospitalised due to the virus, of which 17 are in ICU.
