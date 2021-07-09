Rise in Covid figures for Friday, July 9

There has been another rise in Covid figures with 631* new cases of the virus reported to the HSE for July 9. This is the first time that case numbers have exceeded 600 since April.
As of 8am 50 patients are being treated for Covid in hospital with 15 of these in the ICU.
*Daily cases numbers may change due to future data validation
