Over 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

BREAKING: Over 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

BREAKING: Over 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

Reporter:

Reporter

Over 1,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1173* confirmed cases of Covid-19. It is the first time since February 13 that there have been more than 1,000 cases in a single day.

 As of 8am today, 79 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, “We continue to experience rapid increases in the incidence of the disease in the community, with cases increasing in 22 out of 26 counties and with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

Disgraceful dumping of armchairs near Carrick-on-Shannon

“The current trajectory of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, with just over 50% of today’s cases aged between 19-34 years old.

“We need those who are waiting for full vaccination to take every precaution this weekend and to adhere strongly to the public health advice as they await their vaccines – this includes limiting your social contacts, meeting outdoors, staying 2m apart, wearing masks and avoiding international travel. If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, please let your close contacts know, stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for COVID-19.

"From today, 25-29 year olds can register for their vaccine on the HSE website and I would strongly encourage this age group to do so by visiting: www.hse.ie/vaccine"

Leitrim pub closing temporarily due to Covid

Public warned NOT TO SWIM in Keeldra Lake

Toxic algae present in the water

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie