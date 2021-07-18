ICU numbers remain unchanged

Coronavirus Covid-19
The Department of Health has reported a further 1,179 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
It said there are 91 people in hospital with the coronavirus, while there are 22 people in ICU with Covid-19, no change from yesterday.
Earlier, Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid said the country is in for a "bumpy journey" for the next few weeks due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 1,377 new cases of the virus, which is the highest number of cases in more than five months.
There were 78 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 22 of these in intensive care units.
In a post on Twitter, Mr Reid said community positivity from testing reduced yesterday from 8.4% to 6.7%.
He said almost 64% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 77% having received one dose of a vaccine.
