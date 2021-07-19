Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Another Leitrim business closes temporarily due to Covid

Another Leitrim business closes temporarily due to Covid

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

The Stop 'N' Shop Smoothie And Juice Bar in carrick-on-Shannon has temporarily closed it's dorrs following a positive Covid test by a staff member.

In a Facebook post the owners said "Unfortunately we will be closed until further notice due to Covid-19.
A staff member has tested positive and we will follow the guidelines to ensure everyone is kept safe. As we work in a very small environment our doors will be closed until everyone is safe and well to return to work. Thank you so much for the ongoing support."

This follows the announcement on Friday by McHugh's bar that it too was closing temporarily.

They also stated "We have made the tough decision to close our doors temporarily again. Unfortunately, a part-time member of staff has tested positive for covid. In the interest of everyone, we are taking no chances so have decided to close until we get all staff tested. More than 50% of our staff are fully vaccinated and everyone is well and showing no symptoms but we are better safe than sorry."

They later updated their facebook page by outlining"At this stage the HSE have deemed there to be no close contacts in our bar as the affected staff member has not been in work this week.

"As a precautionary measure staff are getting tested before reopening, most of whom have already been tested today through their own great efforts. We want to say a huge thank you to our unreal team! We are privileged to have such a team & such great customers!… THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts for the overwhelming support."

