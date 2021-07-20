Search our Archive

Leitrim business given go ahead by HSE to re-open

McHugh's bar in Carrick-on-Shannon has re-opened after closing over the weekend due to Covid.

In a Facebook Post the owners stated "We are pleased to say we have now received the go ahead from the HSE and are reopen. We would like to say a massive thank you to the HSE for their advice, guidance and support throughout the last few days. This service should be applauded and we should all be proud to have such a service in place.

"A massive thanks to our staff for getting tested immediately when we requested, it is down to you guys we are in this position today! And finally thanks to all of you for your messages and kindness!"

The owners had made the decision to close the bar after  a part-time staff member tested positive and asked all other staff  to get tested.

At that time they said  "the HSE have deemed there to be no close contacts in our bar as the affected staff member has not been in work this week. As a precautionary measure staff are getting tested before reopening."

