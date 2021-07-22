Leitrim county councillor calls for all Irish citizens to be given access to EU Digital Covid-19 certificate

A Leitrim county councillor has said that Irish citizens are missing out on their EU Digital Covid Certificate even though they have been vaccinated.

Speaking to www.leitrimobserver.ie, Cllr Padraig Fallon explained: "This is because despite being Irish citizens they are working, studying or training in the North or Britain and have received their vaccinations there where they receive a simple card which is in no way comparable to the EU Certificate. This applies to nurses, teachers and many others.

Cllr Fallon said that the card they receive from the NHS isn't as widely recognised as the EU Covid Certificate and could impede travel and access to services.

"I am calling on the government to find a way to recognise those who have been vaccinated in the six counties or Britain and so that they too can receive their digital passport on application and proof of evidence," said the Sinn Féin representative.

"A stronger all-Ireland policy is essential. It must recognise those who are residing in the 26 counties but who received their vaccination in the North or Britain.

"So many people have been damaged by this pandemic and its consequences that we need to address with urgency the unintended discrimination of Irish citizens vaccinated through the NHS.

"Right now, there are Irish citizens who have been front line health care workers throughout this pandemic in the North, living on both sides of the border, who are being denied the EU Digital Covid Certificate because they were vaccinated by the NHS."