Nearly 1,200 Covid cases recorded today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1189 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

(Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.)

As of 8am today, 95 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The Delta variant is now dominant across the EU and, in recent weeks, we have noticed a sharp increase in the level of travel-related cases of COVID-19.

"As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally.

“Only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

“If you have recently returned to Ireland and have any symptoms of #COVID19 including fever, cough, headache, sore throat or a blocked or runny nose then please self-isolate and get tested without delay.”

Meanwhile the Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive has said the threat posed by the Delta variant is the "last big hurdle to cross" in relation to Covid-19.

Paul Reid was speaking at the executive's weekly update on the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said the variant - which accounts for 90% of cases - has "potential impacts through the rest of this month and into August and September".

But "we should go into it with a level of confidence due to the vaccine programme giving even more protection every day", he added.

Mr Reid said that no one wants to see the "loss of strong progress" of the vaccination programme with two in every three adults now fully inoculated.

He said confidence should be also taken from the continuous scaling up of the testing programme and the "vast majority of the Irish public will again do the right thing" in relation to public health measures.

Mr Reid said the five-day moving average of cases is up 95% on last week, and the seven-day average has risen by 93%.

The five-day moving average is up 160% compared to a fortnight ago, he added, and the 14-day incidence rate has increased by 66% compared to last week.