24/07/2021

Fourth Leitrim pub to close due to Covid

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Another Leitrim pub has had to close temporarily due to a staff member testing positive for Covid.

Flynns Bar in Carrick-on-Shannon has posted on its Facebook page "We have made the decision to close our doors due to a staff member testing positive for Covid.

"The majority of our staff are vaccinated and showing no signs of symptoms at the moment. We will remain closed until all staff have been tested and it is safe for us all to return to work in a safe environment for both and staff and loyal customers. We will keep you update when we know more. Stay Safe."

Also closed is the Barrelstore in the town and the Leitrim Inn and Blueway Lodge in Leitrim Village.

Previously McHugh's Bar in Carrick closed last week but  has since reopened.

The Stop 'N' Shop Smoothie And Juice Bar in Carrick also remains closed.

