Increase in the number of Covid patients in hospital as latest figures released

Coronavirus
The Department of Health has confirmed 1,126 new cases of Covid-19. There are 123 people in hospital, up 18, and 22 people in ICU, up one.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Over 5.5 million vaccines have been administered in the country, with 83% of the eligible population now partially vaccinated and over 68% fully vaccinated.
It comes as the Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid has urged people to embrace tomorrow's reopening of indoor hospitality safely and to "make it work".
