HSE to open dose 1 walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in Leitrim and Sligo

The HSE will be operating dose 1 walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics, over the August bank holiday weekend (31 July - 02 Aug). These clinics will be open to anyone in Ireland over the age of 16 who is not yet vaccinated.

You can attend one of the walk-in clinics and get your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and you can attend any of the participating vaccination centres around the country.

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics this Weekend in Sligo and Leitrim:

IT Sligo Vaccination Centre

· Saturday 31 July: 10am to 2pm

· Sunday 01 August: 10am to 2pm

· Monday 02 August: 10am to 2pm

Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centre

· Monday 02 August: 10am to 4pm

No appointment is needed and vaccinations for ages 16 and above. This is for dose 1 vaccinations only.

If you attend the walk-in clinic for dose 1, the HSE will send you an appointment for your second dose by text message to your phone. Your second dose will be arranged at a vaccination centre near your home address, but you can change the location if you wish.

Bring with you:

· PPS number. If you don’t have a PPSN, you can still be registered and vaccinated. You’ll need to bring proof of address.*

· Eircode

· mobile phone number

· email address

· photo ID, for example: passport book or card, driving licence, Public Services Card, National Age Card issued by the Gardaí, school or college ID, travel pass. If your photo ID doesn’t include your date of birth, please bring proof of your date of birth, for example your birth certificate.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from COVID-19.

What vaccine will you be offered?

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the vaccine being offered at the dose 1 walk-in vaccination centres.