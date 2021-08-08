08/08/2021

2.9m are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

1,837 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed according to HSE figures released this evening, Sunday, August 8.

The latest updates notes there are 208 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 31 of those patients in intensive care (ICU).

As of Saturday 7 August, there have been 6,094,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

  • 3,193,564 people have received their first dose
  • 2,901,173 people are fully vaccinated

