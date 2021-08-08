2.9m are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

1,837 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed according to HSE figures released this evening, Sunday, August 8.
The latest updates notes there are 208 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 31 of those patients in intensive care (ICU).
As of Saturday 7 August, there have been 6,094,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.