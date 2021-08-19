Minister for Health views Sligo and Leitrim Covid-19 Testing Centres

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, visited Sligo and Leitrim on Wednesday, August 18 to view the Covid-19 testing centres in both counties.

The Minister viewed each of the centres, located at Finisklin in Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim, where he met with staff and discussed their role in the fight against Covid-19.

Minister Donnelly also visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres located at the Knocknarea Arena, IT Sligo and at the Primary Care Unit in Carrick-on-Shannon where he also spoke with staff and discussed the success of the national COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Edel Quinn, Head of Disability Services, CHO Area 1 said: “CHO Area 1 was delighted to welcome Minister Donnelly to our COVID-19 Testing centres in Sligo and Leitrim to see the incredible work being carried out in both places on a daily basis. We would encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms to get tested. In looking after ourselves and getting tested, we in turn protect each other. You can book your test online at www.hse.ie where you can chose a time which suits you. Booking in advance supports the smooth operation of the testing centres and means that people will be seen as promptly as possible on arrival.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· A fever/ high temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above

· A new cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

· Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

· Loss or change to your sense of taste of smell

You may not have all of these symptoms. It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. Some may be similar to cold and flu symptoms. If you have any doubts, arrange to get tested.

If you have symptoms do not attend your vaccination appointment if you have one scheduled. You can call the HSELive helpline on 1800 700 700 to request a new appointment date for vaccination should you need to reschedule.

You can protect yourself from Covid-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated

· Washing your hands properly and often

· Keeping 2 metres away from people you do not live with

· Avoiding crowded places where you cannot socially distance

· Wearing a face covering in public spaces