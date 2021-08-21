Latest Covid figures are of "significant concern"

CEO of the Health Service Executive has urged people not to dismiss public health advice, adding that if adults decide not to be vaccinated against Covid-19, they are putting themselves and others at high risk.

His advice comes as the HSE reports 2,125 new Covid cases in Ireland. There are now 259 Covid patients in hospital, an increase of eight on yesterday, with numbers in ICU up two to 54.

Today's figures are the highest since mid-February, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

"This upward trend in serious infection is of significant concern, increasing the pressure on frontline healthcare services and non-COVID care." Dr Holohan wrote on Twitter.

"I would urge those who are unvaccinated to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible and to take all recommended doses to limit your risk of severe infection. It is critical for everyone to stay safe by following the public health advice as part of their daily routine."

In an update on social media this morning, Paul Reid said it was "never too late" for people to get a vaccine.